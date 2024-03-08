Ukraine updates: Russian attacks kill at least 4 civilians

Skip next section Deadly Russian attacks in north and east

03/08/2024 March 8, 2024 Deadly Russian attacks in north and east

Authorities in Ukraine on Friday said that four people had been killed in a wave of overnight attacks.

Governor of Kharkov, Oleh Synegubov, said a multiple rocket launcher attack killed two people in Kupiansk, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in late 2022.

"Houses and cars were damaged. A 36-year-old man was rescued from the rubble. A 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man died," he wrote on Telegram.

Synegubov also said that a guided aerial bomb killed a woman in Vovchansk, which lies seven kilometres (four miles) from the Russian border.

In separate strike in the Chernihiv region, north of Kyiv, mortar fire killed one person, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Telegram.

Neither of the accounts can be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported its air defense systems shot down 33 out of 37 Russian drones launched in an overnight attack.

A facility in the southern Odesa region was damaged, officials and the military said on Friday.

The military said in a statement that 18 Shahed drones were shot downed over the Odesa region, and another four over Mykolaiv and Kherson in the south of the country.

"At night the enemy again attacked the Odesa region with drones. Unfortunately, it was not possible to prevent the hits," said Oleh Kiper, Odesa regional governor.

The Black Sea port of Odesa and surrounds have come under increasing Russian attacks after Moscow withdrew from a UN-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.

kb/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)