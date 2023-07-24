Ukraine updates: Russian attack destroys Odesa grain depot

Ukraine's military on Monday said a Russian attack on the Black Sea port region of Odesa, in the country's south, destroyed a grain hangar and injured four employees.

The attack comes amid fears that Moscow's termination of the Ukrainian grain export deal could make famines in poorer countries worse.

Ukraine reported the latest attack shortly after Russia accused Kyiv of attacking Moscow with drones. Separately, Russia said Ukraine tried to attack the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula with drones that hit an ammunition depot.

Here are some of the other developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, July 24.