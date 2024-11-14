Ukraine updates: Russia would 'welcome' Trump talks

Ukraine updates: Russia would 'welcome' Trump talksNovember 14, 2024
What you need to know
- Moscow "open" to Ukraine negotiations with Trump, says Russian envoy
- Ukraine thwarts Russian attempt to enter eastern town of Kupiansk
This is a summary of the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 14:
Russian troops driven out of Kupiansk – Ukrainian officials
Ukrainian officials said on Thursday that Russian troops had "partially entered" the northeastern town of Kupiansk but had been driven back.
According to Andriy Besedin, the town's military-civilian mayor, Russian infantry attempted to enter parts of the town but withdrew after their vehicles were "destroyed."
In a separate statement, the Ukrainian Army insisted that Kupiansk remained "fully" under their control but that fighting in the vicinity was continuing. "The alleged presence of Russian troops in Kupiansk is not true," it said.
Kupiansk, located on the Oskil River in the east of Ukraine's northern Kharkiv oblast, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Kharkiv city and 45 kilometers south of the Russian border, is a key railway junction which had a pre-war population of 27,000. It was surrendered to Russian troops in February 2022 but recaptured by Ukraine in September 2022,
"Since [then], the enemy has been trying to recapture the town and the community, and they have been unsuccessful," Besedin said, expressing confidence that Ukrainian forces would hold Kupiansk, where around 4,000 civilians still live despite several mandatory evacuation orders.
Further south in Donetsk oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the "liberation" of the village of Voznesenka, south of the besieged town of Pokrovsk.
Russia 'open' to Ukraine talks based on 'realities on ground' – envoy
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Thursday that Moscow would "welcome" negotiations over Ukraine with United States President-elect Donald Trump but that any talks must be based on what it considers "realities on the ground."
"We are open," Ambassador Gennady Gatilov told reporters in Geneva, referring to the prospect of discussions mediated by Trump.
"Trump promised to settle the Ukrainian crisis overnight," he said. "OK, let's get realistic: of course, we understand that this will never happen. But if he starts or suggests something to start the political process, it's welcome."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly insisted that peace cannot be established until all Russian forces are expelled from Ukrainian territory, a "victory plan" denounced by Russia.
He told European leaders in Budapest last week that territorial concessions to Russia would be "unacceptable for Ukraine and suicidal for all Europe."
Beyond Ukraine, Ambassador Gatilov said that Trump's reelection could open up the possibility of renewed "dialogue" between the Kremlin and the White House, "something that has been lacking during the last several years."
He added, however: "Regardless of domestic political shifts, [Washington] consistently pursues a sense of containing Moscow [and] the change of administration does little to alter [this]."
mf/ab (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)