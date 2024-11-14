Ukraine updates: Russia would 'welcome' Trump talks

11/14/2024 November 14, 2024 Russian troops driven out of Kupiansk – Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian officials said on Thursday that Russian troops had "partially entered" the northeastern town of Kupiansk but had been driven back.

According to Andriy Besedin, the town's military-civilian mayor, Russian infantry attempted to enter parts of the town but withdrew after their vehicles were "destroyed."

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian Army insisted that Kupiansk remained "fully" under their control but that fighting in the vicinity was continuing. "The alleged presence of Russian troops in Kupiansk is not true," it said.

Kupiansk, located on the Oskil River in the east of Ukraine's northern Kharkiv oblast, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Kharkiv city and 45 kilometers south of the Russian border, is a key railway junction which had a pre-war population of 27,000. It was surrendered to Russian troops in February 2022 but recaptured by Ukraine in September 2022,

"Since [then], the enemy has been trying to recapture the town and the community, and they have been unsuccessful," Besedin said, expressing confidence that Ukrainian forces would hold Kupiansk, where around 4,000 civilians still live despite several mandatory evacuation orders.

Further south in Donetsk oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the "liberation" of the village of Voznesenka, south of the besieged town of Pokrovsk.