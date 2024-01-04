Ukraine updates: Russia used North Korean missiles, US says

The United States said Thursday that Russia has recently used North Korean missiles on Ukraine, most recently on Tuesday.

White House official John Kirby, citing declassified intelligence, said one of the North Korean missiles was also fired on December 30.

In addition, Kirby said Russia was striving to procure ballistic missiles from Iran for its war on Ukraine, but a deal on the matter between Moscow and Tehran had not been completed.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is in favor of expediting the citizenship process for its foreign fighters who serve in the Russian military.

Foreign fighters will only need a minimum of a one-year enlistment in the military to acquire a Russian passport for themselves and their families, bypassing residency and Russian language requirements.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine on Thursday, January 4: