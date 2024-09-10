Ukraine updates: Russia targeted in major drone attack

Airports were closed around Moscow as the Russian capital was targeted with one of the heaviest waves of Ukrainian drones of the war.

One woman was reported to have been killed in an attack that caused a fire in a residential building.

Drone attacks were also reported in other Russian regions, including those on the border with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin says Russia's Kursk offensive has failed to slow the advance of Moscow's forces near Donetsk.

Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 10: