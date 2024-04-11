Ukraine updates: Russia strikes infrastructure nationwide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his calls for military aid while attending the "Three Seas" Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

It comes as Ukrainian authorities reported attacks in major cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. Two people were killed in a strike on Mykolaiv.

The attacks also hit a number of power stations and other key energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's parliament has also passed a law that makes it easier to conscript new soldiers, after thousands of amendments were added over several months.

Here's a look at the Ukraine-related developments for Thursday, April 11