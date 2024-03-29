Ukraine updates: Russia strikes damage power plants

03/29/2024 March 29, 2024 Ukrainian FM Kuleba wraps up India visit

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and India have agreed to restore trade and cooperation to pre-war levels.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba concluded a two-day visit to India on Friday saying, "we will be looking forward to restoring what had existed before the large scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine began."

"India and Ukraine have been traditional friends, but I think there is much more that we can do and should do, not only in the interests of our nations but also in the interest of global development and security architecture," Kuleba said after meeting his counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishanka, in Delhi.

Jaishankar said "our immediate goal is to get trade back to earlier levels."

India has shied away from explicit condemnation of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but Jaishankar said on social media that talks with Kuleba had "reiterated our commitment to strengthen the overall relationship with Kyiv."