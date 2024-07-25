Ukraine updates: Russia steps up drone attacks

Ukraine's port cities of Odesa and Izmail, key areas for the export of grain, have been repeatedly targeted by drone strikes.

Moscow has targeted ports in the Odesa area persistently since it ended a deal last year brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Moscow and Beijing held joint air force exercises near Alaska in the Bering Sea.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine from July 25, 2024: