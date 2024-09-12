Ukraine updates: Russia starts counteroffensive in Kursk

Russia has begun attacking Ukrainian troops in its northern border region of Kursk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a counteroffensive was underway. Moscow seeks to regain control over an area that was subject to a surprise incursion by Ukrainian troops last month.

Meanwhile, Russian drones have inflicted significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the Ukrainian town of Konotop in the northeastern Sumy region. An overnight attack injured at least 14 people and cut off electricity to the settlement, local officials said.

Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 12.