Ukraine updates: Russia should be at peace talks — Zelenskyy

07/15/2024 July 15, 2024 Ukrainian border guards shoot dead 'military deserter' — Ukrainian media

Ukrainian border guard spokesperson Andriy Demchenko told the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda that officers foiled an attempt by military-aged men to illegally leave the country.

Demchenko said that border guards stopped a vehicle with four passengers late on Sunday in the town of Maryanivka in the southwestern Odesa region, lying some 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from Ukraine's border with Moldova.

Two of the men in the group attempted to flee after the vehicle was stopped and one was shot dead by a border guard after he ignored warning shots. He also reportedly attacked the border guard.

"In order to save his life, the border guard was forced to use his weapon," Demchenko was cited by Ukrainska Pravda as saying.

He said that paramedics confirmed the death of the fugitive as well as injuries sustained by the border guard.

Demchenko said that this was not the first case of an attack on border guards.

Ukrainska Pravda cited a separate law enforcement source as saying that the four men were "military deserters."

Ukraine declared martial law shortly on February 24, 2022, hours after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its western neighbor.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 can only leave the country in exceptional circumstances.