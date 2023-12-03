Ukraine updates: Russia shot surrendering troops, says Kyiv

12/03/2023 December 3, 2023 Poland and Ukraine prepare to open crossing amid trucker blockade

Ukraine and Poland said they would open a border crossing for some trucks on Monday in an effort to ease a protest blockade by Polish truckers.

"The opening of Ugryniv is the first of a list of measures being implemented to unblock the border, reduce queues and increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Polish border," Ukraine's border service said on Sunday.

The Dolhobyczow-Ugryniv border crossing currently permits cars and buses through — but it will now open to empty trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland.

The map below shows some of the major truck crossings that have been impacted by the blockade.

Polish truckers are currently blocking several major crossings with Ukraine in protest over what they say is unfair competition with cheaper Ukrainian rivals.

A trucker union in Slovakia joined in the protest on Friday, blocking a main crossing on the Slovakian-Ukrainian border.

Both Polish and Slovakian truckers are calling on the European Union to reintroduce entry permits for Ukrainian truckers.

Ukraine said the fallout from the Polish trucker blockade was "catastrophic" as many Ukrainian drivers are stuck at the border in a "dire" situation.

Massive lines have built up on both sides of the border, with many truckers stuck in their vehicles with little food and in cold temperatures.