Ukraine updates: Russia shoots down Moscow-bound drones

11/10/2024 November 10, 2024 Russia shoots down several drones heading for Moscow, says mayor

Ukraine launched at least 32 drones targeting Moscow early on Sunday, forcing the temporary closure of the capital's airports, Russian officials said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 12 of the drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of the Moscow region, as well as in Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow.

"In all, 25 drones were destroyed," Sobyanin added.

"According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app. "Emergency services are on the sites."

Ramenskoye, some 45 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of the Kremlin, was last targeted in Ukraine's biggest attack on Moscow in September, when Russia destroyed 20 drones.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's federal air transport agency, said on Telegram that temporary restrictions were introduced at Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports to protect civilian aircraft. Later, Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport also said it had temporarily stopped taking flights.