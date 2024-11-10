Ukraine updates: Russia shoots down Moscow-bound drones

Ukraine updates: Russia shoots down Moscow-bound dronesNovember 10, 2024
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, November 10:
Russia shoots down several drones heading for Moscow, says mayor
Ukraine launched at least 32 drones targeting Moscow early on Sunday, forcing the temporary closure of the capital's airports, Russian officials said.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 12 of the drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of the Moscow region, as well as in Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow.
"In all, 25 drones were destroyed," Sobyanin added.
"According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app. "Emergency services are on the sites."
Ramenskoye, some 45 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of the Kremlin, was last targeted in Ukraine's biggest attack on Moscow in September, when Russia destroyed 20 drones.
Rosaviatsia, Russia's federal air transport agency, said on Telegram that temporary restrictions were introduced at Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports to protect civilian aircraft. Later, Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport also said it had temporarily stopped taking flights.
Russia's Bryansk, Kaluga regions hit by Ukrainian drones
Several buildings caught fire in Russia's Kaluga and Bryansk regions after overnight drone attacks by Kyiv's forces, Russian regional governors said.
"Emergency services and firefighters are on the site," Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Russian border region of Bryansk, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defense units had destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 17 over Bryansk.
Vladislav Shapsha, governor of the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region, said a non-residential building in the region was on fire following the drone strikes.
Ukraine has often said its drone attacks on Russian territory are aimed at infrastructure key to Moscow's war efforts.
Two hurt in Russian air attack on Odesa, Kyiv says
At least two people were injured and buildings were damaged in an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.
"The enemy has once again launched a massive attack on our region," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odesa region said on its social media account.
The agency said garages with cars and property were on fire and that residential buildings and shops were damaged.
Oleh Kiper, governor of the region on the Black Sea coast, said, without providing further detail, that the attack caused some fires.
Video footage posted by the emergency services showed residents gathered in front of a building watching as firefighters combed through a pile of building debris.
Ukraine commander: North Korean troops nearing combat readiness
Reports suggest North Korean troops are preparing for combat alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, Kyiv's top military commander said.
"We have numerous reports of North Korean soldiers preparing to participate in combat operations alongside Russian Forces," Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.
He was speaking after a conversation with Christopher Cavoli, a senior US general who heads the US European Command.
Syrskyi said the situation in frontline sectors in the war against Russia remained "difficult and show signs of escalation."
EU's Borrell reaffirms support for Ukraine after Trump win
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pledged "unwavering" support for Ukraine, on the first visit by a top Brussels official to Kyiv after Donald Trump's win.
"The clear purpose of this visit is to express European Union support to Ukraine — this support remains unwavering," Borrell told journalists.
"This support is absolutely needed for you to continue defending yourself against Russian aggression."
During the US presidential election campaign, Trump cast doubt on maintaining US military and financial aid to Ukraine and said he could pressure both sides to cut a quick deal to end the war.
"Nobody knows exactly what the new administration is going to do," Borrell said, pointing out that incumbent Joe Biden still has two months in the White House to make decisions.
The EU diplomat, who himself leaves office next month, called for additional weapons, training and more speedy deliveries to Ukraine from its allies.
Europe together has spent around $125 billion (€117 billion) on supporting Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion, while the United States alone has delivered more than $90 billion, according to a tracker from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW-Kiel).
