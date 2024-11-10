Ukraine updates: Russia shoots down Moscow-bound drones

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russia's air defense destroyed several Ukrainian drones heading for the capital. Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport temporarily suspended operations amid the drone assault.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said its air defense downed 62 out of the record 145 Russian drones launched overnight.

Ukraine's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said reports suggest North Korean troops were preparing for combat alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made his first visit to Kyiv since Donald Trump's US presidential election victory, promising Brussels' "unwavering" support to Ukraine.

Russia targeted Ukraine's southern Odesa region from the air, injuring two people.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, November 10: