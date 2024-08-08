Ukraine updates: Russia scrambles against Kursk incursion

A top Russian official says fighting is ongoing for a third day after Ukrainian troops smashed through the Russian border in the Kursk region.

About 1,000 Ukrainian troops smashed across the Russian border in the early hours of August 6 with tanks and armored vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned Ukraine's incursion as a "large-scale provocation."

Meanwhile, the White House says it is contacting Ukraine to learn the "objectives" of the operation.

Here is the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine from Thursday, 8 August: