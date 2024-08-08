Ukraine updates: Russia scrambles against Kursk incursion

Ukraine updates: Russia scrambles against Kursk incursionAugust 8, 2024
A top Russian official says fighting is ongoing for a third day after Ukrainian troops smashed through the Russian border in the Kursk region.
About 1,000 Ukrainian troops smashed across the Russian border in the early hours of August 6 with tanks and armored vehicles.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned Ukraine's incursion as a "large-scale provocation."
Meanwhile, the White House says it is contacting Ukraine to learn the "objectives" of the operation.
Here is the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine from Thursday, 8 August:
Russia says it is curbing Ukrainian offensive
The Russian defense ministry says its troops are "continuing to destroy" armed Ukrainian units using air strikes, rocket and artillery fire in the Kursk region, where Kyiv's forces made a significant incursion this week.
Moscow says it is "thwarting attempts to break through" deeper.
A top official in Russia's Kursk region says fighting is continuing for a third day after Ukrainian troops smashed through the Russian border. The audacious attack has forced Moscow to call in reserves.
About 1,000 Ukrainian troops pushed through the frontier in the early hours of August 6 with tanks and armored vehicles.
They were provided with cover by swarms of drones and pounding artillery, Russian officials said.
While Ukrainian officials haven't commented on the extent of the operation around the town of Sudzha, Kursk's acting deputy governor, Andrei Belostotsky said Russian forces are fighting to stop the Ukrainians from advancing further.
"The enemy has not advanced a single meter, on the contrary, it is retreating. The enemy's equipment and combat forces are being actively destroyed. We hope that in the near future ... the enemy will be stopped," state news agency RIA-Novosti reported Belostotsky as saying.
The independent US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), however, said that "Ukrainian forces have made confirmed advances up to 10 kilometers (six miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast."
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk as a "large-scale provocation."
US seeks to learn 'objectives' of Ukraine incursion into Kursk
The White House says it is contacting Ukraine to learn the "objectives" of the most serious cross-border incursion into Russian territory by Kyiv's forces in months.
"We're going to reach out to the Ukrainian military to learn more about their objectives," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a press briefing.
Jean-Pierre said Washington supported "common sense" actions by Ukraine to stop attacks by Russian forces.
US President Joe Biden in May permitted Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons against targets just across the Russian border to fend off Moscow's maneuvers into the Kharkiv region.
However, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said separately that "nothing had changed" about Washington's policy discouraging broader strikes or attacks inside Russia.
Thousands of civilians on both sides of the frontier have been moved after Kyiv's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which is now in its second day.
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller was dismissive of Moscow's condemnations of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
"I have seen the statements from the Russian government. It is a little bit rich, them calling it a provocation, given Russia violated Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," he told a briefing.
Ukraine says Niger decision to sever ties 'regrettable'
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has called Niger's decision to cut diplomatic ties with Kyiv "regrettable," adding that Kyiv saw the move as based on false and groundless allegations.
Niger's ruling junta on Tuesday said it was acting in solidarity with Mali, which broke off ties with Kyiv over a Ukrainian military intelligence official's remarks that it said showed Kyiv's support for rebels in northern Mali.
"It is regrettable that the authorities of Niger have decided to terminate diplomatic relations with Ukraine without conducting any investigation into the incident in Mali or providing any evidence as to the reasons for such a step," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.
Tuareg rebels say they killed at least 84 Russian Wagner mercenaries during fighting in July. The defeat was the heaviest for Wagner since it stepped in two years ago to help military authorities in Mali to fight insurgent groups.
