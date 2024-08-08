Ukraine updates: Russia scrambles against Kursk incursion

Skip next section Russia says it is curbing Ukrainian offensive

The Russian defense ministry says its troops are "continuing to destroy" armed Ukrainian units using air strikes, rocket and artillery fire in the Kursk region, where Kyiv's forces made a significant incursion this week.

Moscow says it is "thwarting attempts to break through" deeper.

A top official in Russia's Kursk region says fighting is continuing for a third day after Ukrainian troops smashed through the Russian border. The audacious attack has forced Moscow to call in reserves.

About 1,000 Ukrainian troops pushed through the frontier in the early hours of August 6 with tanks and armored vehicles.

They were provided with cover by swarms of drones and pounding artillery, Russian officials said.

While Ukrainian officials haven't commented on the extent of the operation around the town of Sudzha, Kursk's acting deputy governor, Andrei Belostotsky said Russian forces are fighting to stop the Ukrainians from advancing further.

"The enemy has not advanced a single meter, on the contrary, it is retreating. The enemy's equipment and combat forces are being actively destroyed. We hope that in the near future ... the enemy will be stopped," state news agency RIA-Novosti reported Belostotsky as saying.

The independent US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), however, said that "Ukrainian forces have made confirmed advances up to 10 kilometers (six miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk as a "large-scale provocation."