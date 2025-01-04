Ukraine updates: Russia says shot down 8 US ATACMS

Russian said Saturday it shot down eight US-made ATACMS missiles, which data show have a range of up to 300 kilometers (190 miles).

Meanwhile, Russian authorities had to temporarily halt operations at the airport in St. Petersburg, citing safety reasons.

Takeoff and landing at Pulkovo Airport in the northwestern Russian city were suspended for a few hours, amid reports of Ukrainian drones in the vicinity.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Saturday, January 4, 2025.