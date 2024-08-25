Ukraine updates: Russia says several killed in Belgorod

08/25/2024 August 25, 2024 Pope decries Ukrainian ban on Russia-linked Orthodox Church

In a sign of a growing rift between Kyiv and the Vatican, Pope Francis criticizedUkraine's decision to ban the national branch of the Russia-linked Orthodox Church.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed legislation outlawing the church over the Moscow Patriarch's support for Russia's full-scale invasion.

The pope told tens of thousands of believers in St Peter's Square that, "No Christian church may be abolished directly or indirectly. The churches must not be touched."

"In thinking of the law recently adopted in Ukraine, I fear for the liberty of those who pray," he added.

"One does not commit evil by praying. If someone does something evil to his people, he is guilty. But he can't have done anything bad by praying," Francis said.

Kyiv has previously accused the pope of taking sides with Russia, a charge the Vatican rejects.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church was linked to Russia but cut ties with Moscow a few months after the conflict erupted in February 2022.

Ukrainian officials repeatedly accuse its clerics of staying loyal to Russia.

An estimated 3 million worshippers are affected by the ban.