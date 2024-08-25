Ukraine updates: Russia says several killed in Belgorod

Ukraine updates: Russia says several killed in BelgorodPublished August 25, 2024last updated August 25, 2024
What you need to know
Russia said six people were killed after Ukraine's military struck Russia's border region of Belgorod.
The local governor said five people died in the village of Rakitnoye from shelling by Kyiv's forces. A drone strike on a second village, Solovyevka, killed a sixth person.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would support the idea of India hosting a second peace summit. The remarks come after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv this past week.
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, August 25:
Reuters journalists injured in Russian strike on Kramatorsk, news agency says
Russia staged overnight strikes on Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine, injuring two journalists and leaving another missing.
Ukrainian prosecutors said a Russian Iskander missile hit a hotel where the reporters were staying, causing damage to the building and a nearby high-rise.
"One of our colleagues is unaccounted for, while another two have been taken to hospital for treatment," the Reuters news agency said, adding that it was "urgently seeking more information."
Reuters said "three other colleagues have been accounted for" and said it was "working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and supporting our colleagues and their families."
Kramatorsk is the last major city under Ukrainian control in the Donetsk region and lies around 20 kilometers (13 miles) from the frontline.
It is often used as a base for aid workers and foreign journalists.
Zelenskyy open to India hosting second peace summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was open to India hosting a second summit for peace to end Russia's invasion of its neighbor.
Zelenskyy said he had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during talks in Kyiv on Friday that he hoped to find a host among countries in the Global South.
Although India was represented at the first conference in Switzerland in June, New Delhi declined a request to sign the joint communique at the end of the summit, which called for a "comprehensive, lasting and just peace" in Ukraine.
Several other, mostly BRICS nations — made up of the world's fastest-growing economies — also refused to sign the communique.
"I want to be frank, and this applies not only to India but to any state that would be positive about hosting a second summit. We will not be able to hold a peace summit in a country that has not yet joined the peace summit communique," Zelenskyy said.
More than 80 countries and international organizations endorsed Ukraine's territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s invasion.
Talks are currently going on with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Switzerland regarding hosting the second summit.
Ukraine strikes Belgorod, killing 6 people, Russian authorities say
Six people were killed in Ukrainian strikes on Russia's border region of Belgorod, the local governor said.
A strike on the village of Rakitnoye left five people dead and wounded a dozen others, according to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov
He said 13 others were wounded, with six in a "serious condition," including a 16-year-old in intensive care.
Twelve residential buildings, two shops and seven cars were damaged in the bombardment.
Rakitnoye is just over 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Ukraine.
Gladkov later wrote on the Telegram messaging app that a man was killed by a Ukrainian drone attack in the village of Solovyevka further south.
mm/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)