Ukraine updates: Russia says several killed in Belgorod

08/25/2024 August 25, 2024 Zelenskyy open to India hosting second peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was open to India hosting a second summit for peace to end Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Zelenskyy said he had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during talks in Kyiv on Friday that he hoped to find a host among countries in the Global South.

Although India was represented at the first conference in Switzerland in June, New Delhi declined a request to sign the joint communique at the end of the summit, which called for a "comprehensive, lasting and just peace" in Ukraine.

Several other, mostly BRICS nations — made up of the world's fastest-growing economies — also refused to sign the communique.

"I want to be frank, and this applies not only to India but to any state that would be positive about hosting a second summit. We will not be able to hold a peace summit in a country that has not yet joined the peace summit communique," Zelenskyy said.

More than 80 countries and international organizations endorsed Ukraine's territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s invasion.

Talks are currently going on with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Switzerland regarding hosting the second summit.