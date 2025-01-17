Ukraine updates: Russia says it retook 63% of captured Kursk

01/17/2025 January 17, 2025 Moscow concerned about UK-Ukraine naval agreement

A security treaty signed this week between Ukraine and the United Kingdom drew a sharp response from the Kremlin, particularly over a reference to the Sea of Azov.

"That is an internal sea of Russia. There can scarcely be talk of a joint approach there by Ukraine and the United Kingdom," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

Russian forces control the entire shoreline of the Sea of Azov, which lies east of the Crimean peninsula, and Moscow has annexed the corresponding Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed on cooperation between their respective navies in a treaty signed Thursday.

The UK is to assist Ukraine in building up its navy to "bolster military collaboration on maritime security through a new framework to strengthen Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Azov Sea security and deter ongoing Russian aggression," the treaty says.

