Ukraine updates: Russia says it has retaken Kursk towns

Ukraine updates: Russia says it has retaken Kursk townsPublished September 16, 2024last updated September 16, 2024
What you need to know
Russia claims it has recaptured two towns in the Kursk border region following a Ukrainian offensive in the area.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy has sent his best wishes to former US President Donald Trump following an alleged assassination attempt.
Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, September 16:
Zelenskyy offers best wishes to Trump after alleged assassination attempt
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has condemned political violence everywhere following an alleged assassination attempton former US President Donald Trump.
"It's good that the suspect in the assassination attempt was apprehended quickly. This is our principle: the rule of law is paramount and political violence has no place anywhere in the world," Zelenskyy said, offering his best wishes to Trump and his family.
According to some US media, the suspect was a strong supporter of Ukraine and had even traveled there to assist in the war effort against Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on the incident.
"We can see how tense the situation is there, including between political rivals -- the political fight is intensifying," Peskov said. "We are watching it closely, but we have never interfered in this in any way and we are not interfering now."
Kyiv battles overnight drone barrage
Kyiv regional authorities said that they were able to shoot down 53 of 56 Russian drones sent to the capital and the surrounding area overnight.
Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said that there was no damage to critical infrastructure from the remaining three missiles.
"Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, wrote on Telegram. "According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv."
Moscow says it has retaken two Kursk towns
The Kremlin has claimed that the towns of Uspenovka and Borki in Kursk are back under Russian control.
The claim could not be independently verified, but Russian officials have been keen to stress that they are having a successful counter-offensive in the region.
Last week, they claimed to have taken back 10 settlements that had fallen to Ukrainian forces since their surprise August offensive — the largest on Russian soil since World War II.
At the same time, Ukraine said it had invited the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to assist the humanitarian effort in Kursk.
"Ukraine is ready to facilitate their work and prove its adherence to international humanitarian law," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on social media site X, formerly Twitter, after a visit to the Sumy region, which borders Russia's Kursk.
