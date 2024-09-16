Ukraine updates: Russia says it has retaken Kursk towns

09/16/2024 September 16, 2024 Zelenskyy offers best wishes to Trump after alleged assassination attempt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has condemned political violence everywhere following an alleged assassination attempton former US President Donald Trump.

"It's good that the suspect in the assassination attempt was apprehended quickly. This is our principle: the rule of law is paramount and political violence has no place anywhere in the world," Zelenskyy said, offering his best wishes to Trump and his family.

According to some US media, the suspect was a strong supporter of Ukraine and had even traveled there to assist in the war effort against Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on the incident.

"We can see how tense the situation is there, including between political rivals -- the political fight is intensifying," Peskov said. "We are watching it closely, but we have never interfered in this in any way and we are not interfering now."