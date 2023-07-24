  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Greece
Women's World Cup
ConflictsRussian Federation

Ukraine updates: Russia says it downed drones over Moscow

30 minutes ago

There are fears that Moscow's termination of the Ukrainian grain export deal could make famines in poorer countries worse.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UIK4
The damaged roof of a building hit by one of the drones in Moscow
Numerous drones have made their way into Moscow's airspace in recent monthsImage: Valery Sharifulin/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday morning that it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow.

The ministry said that two Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed during the operation.

"A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

"Two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties," it added.

According to reports from the TASS news agency, one of the drones fell on Komsomolsky Prospekt — close to Russia's Defense Ministry — while the other struck a business center located on Likhacheva Street near one of Moscow's main ring roads.

There have been several reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on targets within Russia over previous months, but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility. At the same time, Russia has unleashed hundreds of drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Here are some of the other developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, July 24.

Putin plans to replace Ukrainian grain supplies to Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that Russia is ready to step in and replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa.

"I want to give assurances that our country is capable of replacing the Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and free-of-charge basis," Putin said in a statement.

The pledge comes after Moscow terminated a deal that allowed safe grain shipments from Ukrainian ports. The halt in the deal was followed by intense Russian shelling of essential port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

The African Union expressed regret over Moscow's decision to end the grain export deal, ahead of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg later this week.

The grain deal with Ukraine had facilitated the export of more than 35.2 million tons of Ukrainian grain over the past year. Russian grain exports amounted to 11.5 million tons in 2022 and nearly 10 million tons in the first half of the current year.

There are concerns that Russia's actions could exacerbate famines in poorer countries reliant on these grain shipments.

Ukrainian forces under heavy fire in the east

Ukrainian forces are facing strong resistance from Russian troops in the eastern part of the country during their counter-offensive operations, the Ukrainian army's General Staff reported on Sunday.

The report highlighted ongoing Russian attacks between Donetsk in the east and Kupyansk in the north-eastern Kharkiv region.

Over the prior 24 hours, a total of 27 battles were recorded along a frontline spanning approximately 230 kilometers.

The report also said that Ukrainian troops had endured relentless attacks from Russian artillery and air force.

Ukrainian soldiers shelled at Donetsk training camp

ss/ab (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A man carries an icon inside the Transfiguration Cathedral damaged during a Russian missile strike

Russian attack on Odesa damages Orthodox cathedral

Russian attack on Odesa damages Orthodox cathedral

Russia's Defence Ministry reported strikes on targets in the area but denied it had struck the cathedral and said the building had probably been hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile.
Conflicts16 hours ago01:55 min
An interior view shows the Transfiguration Cathedral damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine July 23, 2023

Ukraine updates: Russian missile attack targets Odesa

Ukraine updates: Russian missile attack targets Odesa

A missile attack by Moscow in Ukraine killed at least one person and damaged a controversial cathedral in Odesa. Poland opened the much-awaited battle tank repair center. DW has the latest.
Conflicts13 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, gestures to supporters outside the party headquarters following Spain's general election, in Madrid

Spain election: Conservatives win but fall short of majority

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Salama Masha

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

SocietyJuly 22, 202303:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

Hun Manet, a son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

CDU leader Friedrich Merz pictured in March 2023.

Why copying the far-right doesn't work

Why copying the far-right doesn't work

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Women at a pro-choice rally in Warsaw, Poland on June 14, 2023.

Police at the hospital: Abortion battle heats up in Poland

Police at the hospital: Abortion battle heats up in Poland

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

PoliticsJuly 21, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

LiteratureJuly 21, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage