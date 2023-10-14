Ukraine updates: Russia says drone attacks on Sochi thwarted

Russia has said it shot down two attack drones over the southern resort city of Sochi on the Black Sea coast.

Alexei Kopaygorodskiy, the governor of the southern Krasnodar region where Sochi is located, said on social media that the two drones were shot down at around 7:10 a.m. local time (0410 GMT) over the sea.

"There were no casualties or damage in the city," he said, adding that the airport was working "normally" and that "the situation was under control."

Some Russian media meanwhile reported disruptions at the airport at the time of the attack.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has reported continued "heated" fighting around its eastern city of Avdiivka, ongoing for days.