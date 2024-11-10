Ukraine updates: Russia says dozens of drones target Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russia's air defense destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones heading for the capital region.

Three of Moscow's airports, including Sheremetyevo International Airport, temporarily suspended operations amid the assault.

It was the largest attack on the capital since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had downed 70 drones across six regions overnight.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said its air defense downed 62 out of 145 Russian drones launched on its territory overnight — the most by Moscow in any nighttime attack.

Ukraine's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said reports suggest North Korean troops were preparing for combat alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made his first visit to Kyiv since Donald Trump's US presidential election victory, promising Brussels' "unwavering" support to Ukraine.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, November 10: