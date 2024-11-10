Ukraine updates: Russia says dozens of drones target Moscow

Ukraine updates: Russia says dozens of drones target MoscowPublished November 10, 2024last updated November 10, 2024
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russia's air defense destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones heading for the capital region.
Three of Moscow's airports, including Sheremetyevo International Airport, temporarily suspended operations amid the assault.
It was the largest attack on the capital since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it had downed 70 drones across six regions overnight.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said its air defense downed 62 out of 145 Russian drones launched on its territory overnight — the most by Moscow in any nighttime attack.
Ukraine's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said reports suggest North Korean troops were preparing for combat alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made his first visit to Kyiv since Donald Trump's US presidential election victory, promising Brussels' "unwavering" support to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy says Russia carried out largest overnight aerial attack since war began
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, the most in any single night-time attack of the war so far.
"Last night, Russia launched a record 145 Shaheds and other strike drones against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on social media.
He then noted how Russian forces had used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, around 600 strike drones, and nearly 20 missiles of various types on Ukraine over the past week.
He then called for Kyiv's allies to increase supplies to help protect the country's skies, in an apparent message to US President-elect Donald Trump who has vowed to reduce support to Ukraine and negotiate a speedy end to the war once he takes office in January.
"Such terror cannot be stopped with words, and the killing of children and the loss of loved ones cannot simply be forgotten,." Zelenskyy said. "Security from terror is impossible without bold decisions — this is clear for every country. Without justice, there is no lasting peace, and it is quite realistic for Ukraine to achieve it."
Russia claims control of eastern Ukraine's Vovchenko
Russian forces captured the Ukrainian village of Vovchenko, the Defense Ministry in Moscow claimed.
"Units of the Centre armed group have liberated the town of Voltchenka," the ministry said, using the Russian spelling of the Ukraine village Vovchenko.
It is not possible to verify the claim. Ukraine rarely admits any loss of territory until weeks afterward.
Vovchenko is located in the eastern Donetsk region, on the Vovcha River, around five kilometers (three miles) from the industrial city of Kurakhove.
Kurakhove has become the new Bakhmut, which Russia captured in May 2023 following a monthslong war of attrition.
Russia says it shot down 70 Ukrainian drones over 6 regions
Russia said it had downed 70 Ukrainian drones over six regions, including 34 around the Russian capital Moscow.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that the attack had occurred between 7 am and 10 am local time on Sunday (0400 and 0700 GMT/UTC).
The other regions targeted were Tula, Bryansk, Kaluga, Oryol and Kursk regions, the ministry said.
The Moscow attack was the largest in the region since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.
The drone strikes forced the temporary closure of three Moscow airports, injured a 52-year-old woman and set two homes on fire in a village in the Moscow region, officials said.
UK: Russia suffered 1,500 casualties a day in October
The United Kingdom's chief of defense Admiral Tony Radakin said Russia was paying an "extraordinary price" for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Radakin said Moscow's forces suffered an average of around 1,500 dead and injured per day in Ukraine during October, telling the BBC that it was the worst month for losses since the conflict began.
"Russia is about to suffer 700,000 people killed or wounded — the enormous pain and suffering that the Russian nation is having to bear because of Putin's ambition," he said.
Radakin said that while Russia was making gains and putting pressure on Ukraine, the losses were "for tiny increments of land," while the country's huge increased defense spending was "an enormous drain" on the economy.
Ukraine says it downed 62 out of record 145 Russian drones
Ukraine's air defense downed 62 out of the record 145 Russian drones launched overnight, the Ukrainian military said.
The air force said it lost track of 67 drones, adding that 10 drones left Ukraine's airspace in the direction of Russia, Moldova and Belarus.
Russia shoots down several drones heading for Moscow, says mayor
Ukraine launched at least 34 drones targeting Moscow early on Sunday, forcing the temporary closure of the capital's airports, Russian officials said.
Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said 12 of the drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of the Moscow region, as well as in Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow.
"At the moment, 32 drones flying to Moscow have been destroyed," Sobyanin added, before another Russian official increased the number to 34.
"According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app. "Emergency services are on the sites."
Ramenskoye, some 45 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of the Kremlin, was last targeted in Ukraine's biggest attack on Moscow in September, when Russia destroyed 20 drones.
Rosaviatsia, Russia's federal air transport agency, said on Telegram that temporary restrictions were introduced at Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports to protect civilian aircraft. Later, Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport also said it had temporarily stopped taking flights.
Russia's Bryansk, Kaluga regions hit by Ukrainian drones
Several buildings caught fire in Russia's Kaluga and Bryansk regions after overnight drone attacks by Kyiv's forces, Russian regional governors said.
"Emergency services and firefighters are on the site," Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Russian border region of Bryansk, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defense units had destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 17 over Bryansk.
Ukraine's military wrote on Telegram that the drone strike caused a large fire and at least eight explosions.
Vladislav Shapsha, governor of the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region, said a non-residential building in the region was on fire following the drone strikes.
Ukraine has often said its drone attacks on Russian territory are aimed at infrastructure key to Moscow's war efforts.
Two hurt in Russian air attack on Odesa, Kyiv says
At least two people were injured and buildings were damaged in an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.
"The enemy has once again launched a massive attack on our region," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odesa region said on its social media account.
The agency said garages with cars and property were on fire and that residential buildings and shops were damaged.
Oleh Kiper, governor of the region on the Black Sea coast, said, without providing further detail, that the attack caused some fires.
Video footage posted by the emergency services showed residents gathered in front of a building watching as firefighters combed through a pile of building debris.
Ukraine commander: North Korean troops nearing combat readiness
Reports suggest North Korean troops are preparing for combat alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, Kyiv's top military commander said.
"We have numerous reports of North Korean soldiers preparing to participate in combat operations alongside Russian Forces," Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.
He was speaking after a conversation with Christopher Cavoli, a senior US general who heads the US European Command.
Syrskyi said the situation in frontline sectors in the war against Russia remained "difficult and show signs of escalation."
EU's Borrell reaffirms support for Ukraine after Trump win
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pledged "unwavering" support for Ukraine, on the first visit by a top Brussels official to Kyiv after Donald Trump's win.
"The clear purpose of this visit is to express European Union support to Ukraine — this support remains unwavering," Borrell told journalists.
"This support is absolutely needed for you to continue defending yourself against Russian aggression."
During the US presidential election campaign, Trump cast doubt on maintaining US military and financial aid to Ukraine and said he could pressure both sides to cut a quick deal to end the war.
"Nobody knows exactly what the new administration is going to do," Borrell said, pointing out that incumbent Joe Biden still has two months in the White House to make decisions.
The EU diplomat, who himself leaves office next month, called for additional weapons, training and more speedy deliveries to Ukraine from its allies.
Europe together has spent around $125 billion (€117 billion) on supporting Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion, while the United States alone has delivered more than $90 billion, according to a tracker from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW-Kiel).
