Ukraine updates: Russia says 76,000 evacuated from Kursk

08/10/2024 August 10, 2024 Russia says over 76,000 residents of Kursk evacuated

Russia on Saturday said over 76,000 residents in the western parts of Kursk bordering Ukraine have been evacuated so far this week.

"More than 76,000 people have been temporarily relocated to safe places," the state-run TASS news agency quoted an official from the regional emergency situations ministry as saying at a press briefing on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces began an incursion on Tuesday into the Kursk region in a surprise attack.

The fighting, which has caught Russia off guard, now persists into a fifth day.