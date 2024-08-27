Ukraine updates: Russia renews overnight attacks

08/27/2024 August 27, 2024 Russian Telegram channels report attempted Ukrainian incursion in Belgorod

First reports have surfaced in Russian Telegram channels with ties to Russia's military of Ukrainian forces trying to breach two border crossings in the Belgorod region in southern Russia.

According to the Mash Telegram channel, two Russian checkpoints were attacked by a combined total of around 500 Ukrainian troops.

The channel said up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers with infantry fighting vehicles had tried to cross the border at Nekhoteyevka, while about 300 Ukrainians attacked the other checkpoint at Shebekino.

Though there has been no immediate official confirmation, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said he was aware of the reports, adding that the situation in the region continued to "remain difficult but under control." .

"There is information that the enemy is trying to break through the border of the Belgorod region," he wrote, urging people to "remain calm and trust only official sources of information."

Belgorod borders the Kursk region in Russia, where Kyiv's troops are continuing with an incursion that began on August 6, during which some Russian territory has been taken under Ukrainian control.