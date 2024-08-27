Ukraine updates: Russia renews overnight attacks

Ukraine updates: Russia renews overnight attacksPublished August 27, 2024last updated August 27, 2024
What you need to know
- Ukraine reported overnight drone and missile attacks on Kyiv and other areas
- The head of the UN's nuclear oversight body has arrived at Russia's Kursk nuclear power facility
- US President Biden called Monday's attacks against Ukraine 'outrageous'
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, August 27.
Russian Telegram channels report attempted Ukrainian incursion in Belgorod
First reports have surfaced in Russian Telegram channels with ties to Russia's military of Ukrainian forces trying to breach two border crossings in the Belgorod region in southern Russia.
According to the Mash Telegram channel, two Russian checkpoints were attacked by a combined total of around 500 Ukrainian troops.
The channel said up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers with infantry fighting vehicles had tried to cross the border at Nekhoteyevka, while about 300 Ukrainians attacked the other checkpoint at Shebekino.
Though there has been no immediate official confirmation, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said he was aware of the reports, adding that the situation in the region continued to "remain difficult but under control." .
"There is information that the enemy is trying to break through the border of the Belgorod region," he wrote, urging people to "remain calm and trust only official sources of information."
Belgorod borders the Kursk region in Russia, where Kyiv's troops are continuing with an incursion that began on August 6, during which some Russian territory has been taken under Ukrainian control.
UN nuclear chief Grossi arrives at Russia's Kursk nuclear plant
The head of the United Nations nuclear agency, Rafael Grossi, has arrived at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant weeks after Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the region.
Just after Ukraine launched its offensive, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urged Russia and Ukraine to exercise "maximum restraint." It implored them to "avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences."
Grossi had said he was "personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries."
He said he would "continue to update the international community as appropriate."
Similar concerns have long surrounded the larger Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is near the front lines and currently held by Russia, during the conflict.
The Kursk power plant has six units — two in shutdown, two fully operational, and two under construction.
Russia launches overnight attacks on Kyiv
Ukraine's military said Russia launched a series of missile and drone attacks early Tuesday on Kyiv and other regions.
Local officials said two were killed in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, along with damage to homes and businesses. The air defense systems in Kyiv were also deployed overnight due to missile and drone attacks, authorities said on Telegram.
Five civilians were still believed to be under the rubble and four others were injured, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration.
The Ukrainian air force confirmed the takeoff of "several Tu-95MS from the Engels airfield."
This led to air raid alerts being issued across Ukraine on Tuesday, just a day after Russian attacks on the country's power grid which killed at least four. Earlier on Monday, Ukraine had also made advances in Russia's Kursk region.
Russian defense said they had hit "all designated targets" on Ukraine's power grid on Monday. More than 200 missiles and drones were launched during the attacks.
US President Biden slams Russian attack on Ukraine's power grid
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned Russia's attack on the Ukrainian power grid and reiterated US support for Ukraine.
"I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia's continued war against Ukraine and its efforts to plunge the Ukrainian people into darkness. Russia will never succeed in Ukraine, and the spirit of the Ukrainian people will never be broken," he said.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the attack "cowardly."
The German foreign ministry issued a statement saying that "once again, Putin's Russia is saturating Ukraine's lifelines with missiles."
At least four were killed in Russia's drone and missile attacks on Monday, which Ukrainian officials called the largest attack by Moscow in weeks.