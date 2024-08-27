Ukraine updates: Russia renews overnight attacks

08/27/2024 August 27, 2024 UN nuclear chief Grossi arrives at Russia's Kursk nuclear plant

The head of the United Nations nuclear agency, Rafael Grossi, has arrived at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant weeks after Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the region.

Just after Ukraine launched its offensive, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urged Russia and Ukraine to exercise "maximum restraint." It implored them to "avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences."

Grossi had said he was "personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries."

He said he would "continue to update the international community as appropriate."

Similar concerns have long surrounded the larger Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is near the front lines and currently held by Russia, during the conflict.

The Kursk power plant has six units — two in shutdown, two fully operational, and two under construction.