Ukraine updates: Russia ready to evacuate Belgorod residents

The Russian city of Belgorod reported another Ukrainian artillery and drone attack overnight, following an attack late in December that Russian officials say killed 24 people and wounded more than 100.

The city, among the largest just across the border to Ukraine, has been facing comparatively frequent shelling and drone attacks. These have intensified in recent weeks as Russia in turn intensified its bombardment of Ukraine.

Ukraine, meanwhile, said it had repelled a number of drones and missiles fired from Russia in the night. It also launched a drone attack on a Russian command post in Crimea.

Ukrainian officials said on Friday that they could not confirm US claims, issued on Thursday, that Russia had used North Korean missiles in its recent large-scale barrages of Ukrainian cities, at least one of them on December 30.

Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat told state media that "experts will study the wreckage" from missile strikes, "and then we can say whether this is a fact or not."

Here's a roundup of news related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on January 5, 2024.