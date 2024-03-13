Ukraine updates: Russia ready for nuclear war, Putin says

Russia's president reiterated that his country will respond if there is a threat to its statehood, sovereignty or independence.

The blunt warning to the West comes ahead of a presidential vote this week that Putin is expected to win.

Putin praised US President Joe Biden as a veteran politician who fully understands the possible dangers of escalation.

In other related news, the leaders of France and Poland will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday for talks on Ukraine.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine for Wednesday, March 13: