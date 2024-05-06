Ukraine updates: Russia orders nuclear preparation drills

05/06/2024 May 6, 2024 USA and EU denounce Russian nuclear exercises as 'irresponsible'

Both the United States and the European Union (EU) have denounced Russia's announcement of tactical nuclear readiness drills as "irresponsible" given current heightened tensions.

Moscow said on Monday that it will hold military exercises to test the preparedness of its non-strategic nuclear forces in response to what it called "provocative statements and threats" made by Western officials.

At a press conference in Brussels, a European Commission spokesman called the announcement "saber-rattling" and a "continuation of Russia's irresponsible behavior."

Peter Stano, spokesman for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, said the move was "yet another proof that the Kremlin is only interested in further escalating the situation which was caused by its illegal aggression against Ukraine."

He said the EU called on Russia to "stop the escalation" and the "irresponsible rhetoric."

In Washington, spokesman for the US Department of Defense Pat Ryder denounced the Kremlin's behavior in identical terms, saying it was "entirely inappropriate" in the current security situation.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the drills will involve the air force, navy and army units stationed near Ukraine training for the deployment of non-strategic — or tactical — nuclear weapons, which are designed for limited use on the battlefield.

Pentagon spokesman Ryder said that the US had not registered any changes in the status of Russia's strategic nuclear forces — atomic warheads mounted on ballistic missiles for long-distance strikes at foreign targets.