Ukraine updates: Russia, N. Korea defense pact takes effect

12/05/2024 December 5, 2024 Top US, Russian generals talk after long gap

The top military officials in the US and Russia held virtual talks last week amid heightening tensions between the two sides in recent weeks.

US Air Force General C.Q. Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke by phone with Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov last week, the US military said.

It's the first time Brown spoke with his Russian counterpart.

"The leaders discussed a number of global and regional security issues to include the ongoing conflict in Ukraine," a spokesperson for Brown said in a statement.

The rare call took place on November 27, but "at the request of Gen. Gerasimov, Gen. Brown agreed to not proactively announce the call."

The request for the call was made by the Russian Defense Ministry, the spokesperson said.

Brown became the top US general last year, and Gerasimov last spoke with Brown's predecessor, Mark Milley.