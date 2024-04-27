Ukraine updates: Russia 'massively' shells energy sites

Russia waged a fresh assault on Ukrainian energy infrastructure early on Saturday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials.

Zelenskyy said that 34 Russian missiles targeted Ukraine in the overnight attack, with the Ukrainian DTEK power operator saying four of its thermal power plants had been impacted.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again rejected the delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, due to the risk that it could draw Germany into the war.

Scholz also reiterated his stance during that no German or NATO soldiers will take part in the war.

Here's a rundown of the latest Ukraine-related developments on April 27, 2024