Ukraine updates: Russia making 'tactical' gains in Kharkiv

The Ukrainian General Staff said on Monday that fighting was intensifying around the city of Vovchansk, in Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv near the Russian border.

Russian forces launched a renewed offensive on the region since last week, raising fears of a large-scale assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

In Russia, the regional governor of the border region of Belgorod put the death toll from a Sunday attack at 15, accusing Ukraine of targeting a residential building.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, May 13.