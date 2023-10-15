  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: Russia making frontline gains, Putin claims

Published October 15, 2023last updated October 15, 2023

Putin called Russia's Ukraine offensive "an active defense." Meanwhile, Poles are heading to the polls in a vote that might impact the EU country's aid to Ukraine. Follow DW for more.

Smoke rises from the area in the direction of Avdiivka, as seen from Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 11, 2023.
The Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which is on the frontline, has been under repeated Russian assault Image: Alexnader Ermochenko/REUTERS
What you need to know

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Sunday that Russian forces have managed to improve their positions in Ukraine, saying they have made gains on several frontlines, including the eastern city of Avdiivka.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk province in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Poles on Sunday are voting in a parliamentary election that could impact the country's aid to Ukraine. Poland has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year, but there have been tensions between Kyiv and Warsaw in recent months

Here's a look at the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine for Sunday, October 15:

October 15, 2023

Russia building new rail line to Mariupol, UK intelligence says

Rail logistics is a key part of sustaining Russia's invasion, Britain's Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that Moscow was using the rail network to move ammunition, armor, fuel, and personnel into Ukraine.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry said Moscow was building a new rail line to Mariupol, which would "reduce travel times for supplies to the Zaporizhzhia front."

It said Russia was using civilian contractors and equipment to free up Russian soldiers, who are also trained for railway construction.

"The new line falls within the notional range of Ukrainian long-range precision strike systems," the ministry added.

It said the rail network in occupied areas of Ukraine remains viable but vulnerable to attack by Kyiv's forces.

 

October 15, 2023

Poland holds parliamentary election that might impact Ukraine aid

Poles on Sunday are voting in a parliamentary election,  described by the main opposition leader — former EU chief Donald Tusk — as the "most important" since the fall of communism in 1989.

Opinion polls indicate the ruling, nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party will get the most votes but may struggle to build a governing coalition, giving a chance to the opposition led by Tusk.

The most likely coalition ally for PiS would be Confederation, a far-right party that has called for an end to Poland's large-scale aid for Ukraine and is strongly anti-immigration.

What's behind Poland's row with Ukraine?

The Confederation also opposes social benefits for Ukrainian refugees and wants Poland to prioritize its own military over providing arms to Kyiv.

The PiS has vowed to continue supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia but not at the expense of Poland's own interest.

October 15, 2023

Putin says Russia 'improving' positions in frontline areas

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Sunday that Russian forces have managed to improve their positions in Ukraine, saying they have made gains in frontline areas, such as the eastern city of Avdiivka.

"Our troops are improving their position in almost all of this area, which is quite vast," Putin told Russian TV in an interview. "This concerns the areas of Kupiansk, Zaporizhzhia and Avdiivka." 

In the past few days, Russia has intensified its attacks on Avdiivka, which lies in the eastern Donetsk province.

"What is happening now along the entire length of the [line of] contact is called 'an active defense'," he said.

mm, rmt/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa) 

