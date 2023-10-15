Ukraine updates: Russia making frontline gains, Putin claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Sunday that Russian forces have managed to improve their positions in Ukraine, saying they have made gains on several frontlines, including the eastern city of Avdiivka.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk province in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Poles on Sunday are voting in a parliamentary election that could impact the country's aid to Ukraine. Poland has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year, but there have been tensions between Kyiv and Warsaw in recent months.

Here's a look at the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine for Sunday, October 15: