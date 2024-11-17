  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

November 17, 2024

Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones at Ukraine, causing power cuts in Kyiv and prompting Poland to scramble its air force. Follow DW for more.

A car burns in the backyard of a residential house in Odesa, southern Ukraine.
The Black Sea port of Odesa was among the Ukrainian cities targeted by Russian strikes.Image: VICE OF UKRAINE/Handout/REUTERS
What you need to know

  • Zelenskyy says Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones
  • Ukrainian officials report "one of the largest air attacks" of the war so far
  • Severe damage to power system leads to precautionary power cuts
  • Attack prompts Poland to scramble scrambles fighter jet

Here is a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, November 11:

November 17, 2024

Precautionary power cuts

Ukraine implemented emergency power cuts as a precautionary measure in several regions on Sunday morning in order to prevent the country's already ailing energy grid from overloading in the event of direct hits from Russian missiles.

The country's largest private energy provider DTEK said in a statement that Russian strikes had "seriously damaged" equipment at thermal power stations, where it said repairs were underway.

November 17, 2024

Poland scrambles air force

Such was the severity of the Russian assault on Sunday morning that neighboring Poland scrambled fighter jets, radar detection systems and air defense units to protect its southeastern border with Ukraine.

The Polish military said that "all necessary forces" had been mobilized for the protection of the state's territory.

Poland is a major European Union and NATO member state, and a close ally of Ukraine with which it shares a common Soviet history.

November 17, 2024

Zelenskyy wants to end war in 2025

Sunday's Russian attack came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, everything should be done "to ensure that this war ends next year."

Zelenskyy said the conflict had to be resolved "by diplomatic means."

Diplomacy between Kyiv and Moscow has at any rate been at a standstill, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he will accept talks with Ukraine only if Kyiv surrenders Ukrainian territory that Moscow currently occupies, something Zelenskyy has rejected outright.

The Kremlin said Putin repeated that demand in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.

November 17, 2024

'One of largest air attacks' of the war so far

Widespread Russian air strikes killed at least eight people across Ukraine on Sunday morning in what Ukrainian officials described as "one of the largest air attacks" of the war so far.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the strikes targeted facilities that support Ukraine's defense industry and military enterprises.

But local authorities reported civilian deaths in the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa as well as in the usually quieter western city of Lviv.

Russian missiles hit Ukraine as Putin's isolation eases

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 140 of around 210 missiles and drones launched by what he called "Russian terrorists" had been shot down.

Read DW's full report here.

mf/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

