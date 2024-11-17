Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

11/17/2024 November 17, 2024 Precautionary power cuts

Ukraine implemented emergency power cuts as a precautionary measure in several regions on Sunday morning in order to prevent the country's already ailing energy grid from overloading in the event of direct hits from Russian missiles.

The country's largest private energy provider DTEK said in a statement that Russian strikes had "seriously damaged" equipment at thermal power stations, where it said repairs were underway.