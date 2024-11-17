Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

11/17/2024 November 17, 2024 Russian civilian killed in Belgorod

A Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Belgorod border region killed one civilian on Sunday, according to local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The attack came two days after a much larger Ukrainian drone attack which targeted several Russian regions, including the border regions of Bryansk (one drone) and Kursk (15 drones), as well as Lipetsk (one) and Oryol (one), deeper inside Russian territory.

On that occasion, Belgorod governor Gladkov had reported smashed windows in an apartment building but no casualties.