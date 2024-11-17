Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

11/17/2024 November 17, 2024 Ukraine the biggest beneficiary of record German arms exports

Between January 1 and October 15, 2024, Germany issued 4,163 export licenses for military equipment and weapons with a total value of €10.9 billion ($11.5bn), setting Berlin on course for a record year.

This is according to an official response from the German ministry for economic affairs to a question submitted by a member of parliament for the left-wing populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) and reported by the German dpa news agency.

The previous record for German arms exports was 2023, when Berlin exported €12.2bn worth of armaments.

A previous ministry response revealed that the German government had authorized €4.9m worth of weapons for Ukraine alone in the first half of 2024, suggesting that Kyiv is the biggest beneficiary of German arms exports.