Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive missile attack'

Explosions were heard across the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, and air alerts were issued as Russian missiles in several parts of the country early on Friday.

Russia also struck several other Ukrainian cities, including the large population centers of Kharkiv and Lviv, on Friday morning.

The deadly wave of attacks killed at least 30 people and wounded almost 160 more, according to Ukrainian officials.

Meanwhile, one of the Russian projectiles briefly strayed into Polish territory, albeit without hitting anything.

These were the updates on Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, December 29.