Ukraine updates: Russia launches fresh strikes on Kyiv, Lviv

Ukraine updates: Russia launches fresh strikes on Kyiv, LvivPublished September 4, 2024last updated September 4, 2024
What you need to know
Ukraine's military said it was defending against Russian missiles and drones in Kyiv and Lviv.
Poland also said its air defenses were activated amid the fresh wave of Russian airstrikes.
Meanwhile, the governor of Poltava has declared three days of mourning after more than 50 people were killed in one of the largest Russian strikes since 2022.
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Wednesday, September 4:
Ukrainian ex-diplomat says Poltava not justified
A former Ukrainian diplomat has rejected the notion that Russia's airstrikes on Poltava are a retaliation to Ukraine's incursion into Kursk.
Olexander Scherba, who formerly served as Ukraine's ambassador to Austria, told DW that there was no justification for Russia's strikes on Poltava.
"You know, wherever someone says something like this, I'm speechless because Ukraine has been invaded, killed, raped, tortured, beheaded, castrated for two and a half years. And now, in the third year of this war, we finally brought the war to Russian territory. And all of a sudden, people in the West say, well, this is the retaliation for what you did, for what we did," he said.
Scherba said the Poltava attack on a Ukrainian hospital was an example of how Moscow had a free reign to attack wherever it wants inside Ukraine, while Kyiv is restrained by Western conditions concerning the use of Western weapons in attacking deep inside Russia.
"But also, finally, we cannot fight this war with one of our hands bound behind our back. We have to strike their airfields," he added.
"We have to strike their military bases. It cannot go on like this. It's just insane. Insane that Russia can reach wherever they want. And we can only shoot within five 50 kilometer radius from our border."
Sanctioned Russian banker appointed to IMF board
A sanctioned banker is set to represent Russia on the board of the Intentional Monetary Fund (IMF).
Ksenia Yudaeva was the former first deputy governor at Russia's central bank and a current adviser to its governor Elvira Nabiullina.
She will now replace Aleksei Mozhin, who has been the Russian executive director at the IMF since 1996.
Yudaeva was the subject of US sanctions in 2022, two months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In theory, such sanctions prevent individuals from entering US territory. The IMF is headquartered in Washington.
Mongolia slammed over Putin visit
Human Rights Watch has condemned Mongolia for failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the landlocked Asian country.
"It's an affront to victims of war crimes in Ukraine and it's also really damaging to Mongolia's standing," HRW's international justice director Liz Evenson told DW.
"Mongolia is a member of the ICC and what's so important, and what the ICC stands for, is the idea that it's a community of states that agree to work together to ensure that no one is above the law, and that politics will not triumph over legal obligations."
Evenson said the ICC's own enforcement process had in the past not taken "robust" action against countries that failed to comply with arrest warrants.
"But here there's a real opportunity for ICC state parties to look at this problem afresh, and to make clear in the reactions to this visit that these arrest warrants matter, and that they can't be defied in this way without there being consequences for Mongolia," she said.
Poltava declares three days of mourning after Russian strike
The governor of Ukraine's Poltava region has declared three days of mourning on Thursday after a major Russian attack killed dozens of people.
The Russian airstrikes, which hit a military academy and a nearby hospital, were the deadliest strikes on the country in more than two years of war, Ukrainian officials said.
"A great tragedy for the Poltava region and the whole country. The insidious strike of the enemy cost 41 people their lives. More than 180 people were wounded. Sincere condolences to relatives and friends," Governor Filip Pronin wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered an investigation into the attack.
"We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: Ukraine needs air defense systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage," he added.
Ukrainian cities targeted by Russian airstrikes
Ukraine's military said it repeled a fresh wave of Russian strikes on Kyiv and Lviv overnight.
The military said Russia targeted Kyiv with missiles and Lviv with drones.
The Reuters news agency said air defense systems could be heard around the capital, citing witnesses.
Meanwhile, Poland's air defenses were activated early hours of Wednesday morning — the third time in eight days.
"This is another very busy night for the entire air defence system in Poland due to the observed activity of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation carrying out strikes," Polish armed forces said on social media.
