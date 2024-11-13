Ukraine updates: Russia launches fresh strike on Kyiv

11/13/2024 November 13, 2024 N. Korean involvement demands 'firm response': Blinken

Following talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the deployment of North Korean troops alongside Russian forces will meet with a "firm response."

Blinken said he and Rutte discussed the fact that North Korean forces have been "injected into the battle, and now, quite literally, in combat which demands and will get a firm response."

Earlier, a US State Department spokesman said most of the 10,000 troops sent by North Korea to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine were fighting alongside Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have seized territory over the past months in a daring incursion.

The presence of North Korean troops in Russia raises several geopolitical questions, including that of China's response to Pyongyang's bid to curry favor in Moscow without apparently seeking permission from Beijing.

Blinken also said he had talked with Rutte about ongoing support for Ukraine, with future US involvement in such aid considered to be in jeopardy under the incoming Trump presidency.

The outgoing administration would "continue to shore up everything we're doing for Ukraine," he said.

"President Biden fully intends to drive through the tape and use every day to continue to do what we have done these last four years, which is strengthen this alliance," Blinken said.