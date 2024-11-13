Ukraine updates: Russia launches fresh strike on Kyiv

11/13/2024 November 13, 2024 EU court rejects Ukrainian Snake Island battle cry as trademark

A profane insult radioed to Russian warships by the Ukrainian border guard from Snake Island in the Black Sea early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be registered as a trademark in the EU because it is a political slogan, the EU General Court has said.

The phrase used, "Russian warship, go f--k yourself," has become a national slogan in Ukraine that now embellishes billboards, T-shirts, coffee mugs and even a postage stamp.

In a statement, the court said: "The Court observed that a sign is incapable of fulfilling the

essential function of a trade mark if the average consumer does not perceive, in its presence, the indication of the origin of the goods or services, but only a political message."

Wednesday's ruling upholds that of a lower tribunal.

The incident occurred when two Russian warships, including the now sunken Black Sea flagship Moskva, approached the tiny island and ordered the Ukrainian guards there to surrender or die.

Russia ended up seizing the island but abandoned it months later as what it called a "goodwill gesture" — something that Ukraine has called into doubt in view of the heavy losses Russia sustained in its bid to defend it.

Despite its tiny area of just 0.205 square kilometers (0.079 square miles), Snake Island is strategically significant for Russia, as control of it would allow a total blockade of the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.