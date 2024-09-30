Ukraine updates: Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv

Russia launched several waves of drones targeting Kyiv early on Monday.

According to preliminary information, no casualties or damage have been reported, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said.

The air force said it had shot down 67 of the 73 drones and one of the three missiles fired by Russia during the attack.

Here's a look at the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, September 30: