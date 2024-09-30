Ukraine updates: Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv

Skip next section Putin says Russia will achieve 'all goals set' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Moscow will achieve all the goals it has set for itself in Ukraine, in the third year of its full-scale invasion.

"The truth is on our side. All goals set will be achieved," Putin said in a video message released to mark the second anniversary of what Russia calls the "reunification day," when Moscow illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions.

In his speech, Putin repeated his justification for sending troops into neighboring Ukraine as protecting Russian speakers from a "neo-Nazi dictatorship" that aims to "cut them off forever from Russia, their historic homeland."

After invading Ukraine in February 2022, Russia annexed the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. However, it does not fully control all of the territory in these regions.

The annexation was widely condemned by the international community as illegal and illegitimate.