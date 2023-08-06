Ukraine updates: Russia launches dozens of missiles, drones

Moscow has targeted Ukraine with dozens of missiles and drones, according to Kyiv's air force.

Ukrainian forces destroyed all of the drones, but about 10 missiles breached air defenses.

It is unclear what damage was done, but at least one of Moscow's targets appears to have been an airfield in Western Ukraine.

Meanwhile, officials in the Russia-controlled city of Donetsk say cluster munitions were used in a Ukrainian attack on the city, setting fire to a building of the University of Economics and Trade.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, August 6: