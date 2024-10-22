Ukraine updates: Russia hosts BRICS summit in Kazan

Skip next section India's Modi says he's en route to Kazan, seeking to build on Russia ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said early on Tuesday that he had departed for the BRICS summit in Russia's southwestern city of Kazan.

"India attaches immense importance to BRICS, and I look forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects. I also look forward to meeting various leaders there," he said.

In a slightly longer press release, Modi also made reference to his visit to Moscow in July this year and said he hoped to further deepen bilateral ties.

"Building upon the Annual Summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," the statement from Modi said.

Modi also visited Kyiv in late August. In both countries he expressed a willingness to help broker any potential negotiations or efforts to stop the conflict.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India has maintained economic ties with Moscow, and began purchasing more Russian oil at a discount after Western sanctions closed off other markets.

Despite accusations of funding Putin's war machine, New Delhi justified the increase in oil purchases by citing India's traditional "stable and friendly" ties with Moscow.

India has maintained a neutral position on the Ukraine war, and has not condemned Russia's invasion outright, while trying to balance strong ties with Ukraine's allies in the West.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in August, Modi stressed that his government championed respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.