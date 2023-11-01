Ukraine updates: Russia hits scores of villages and cities

Ukraine said Russia fired artillery at scores of settlements — more over 24 hours than at any other time this year.

The artillery fire killed one person in the Kherson region and another in Kharkiv.

Other deaths were reported in drone strikes.

The regularly targeted Kremenchuk oil refinery was also hit in a drone attack, but no injuries were reported.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, November 1: