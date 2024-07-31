Ukraine updates: Russia hits Kyiv with massive drone barrage

Ukraine updates: Russia hits Kyiv with massive drone barragePublished July 31, 2024last updated July 31, 2024
Russian forces launched one cruise missile and 89 Iranian-designed attack drones at Kyiv overnight, Ukrainian air force said.
Russia has started the third stage of drills focused on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.
Russia starts third stage of nuclear weapons drills
Russia has started the third stage of drills focused on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, according to a defense ministry statement on Wednesday.
"In accordance with the decision of the president of the Russian Federation, the third stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces has begun," the defense ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
The military exercises are meant to train soldiers on deploying dummy warheads for Iskander-M missile systems and transporting them covertly to launch sites.
"The current stage of the exercise is aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of units of combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russia to perform combat missions," the ministry said.
The first stage of the nuclear drills began in May, with Kremlin-ally Belarus participating in the second stage in June.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned the potential use of nuclear weapons in extreme situations since the start of the Russian invasion ofUkraine in February 2022.
Putin ordered these exercises in early May partly in response to perceived threats from Western nations, according to the Kremlin, especially after French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine.
Russia drones strike Kyiv overnight
Air raid alerts rang throughout the night in Kyiv as waves of Russian drone targeted the Ukrainian capital, the city's military administration said on Wednesday.
"Today Ukrainian air defense withstood and repelled a massive attack by enemy drones," the air force said in a statement.
Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, called it one of the biggest attacks on Ukraine with drones during the war. He said the air raid alert lasted for seven hours.
By 6:30 am (0330 GMT) on Wednesday, Ukraine's air defense systems had destroyed over 30 drones, Popko added.
"According to the operational report at this moment, there are no casualties or damage in Kyiv," he said, adding that this was Russia's seventh attack on the city in July.
Russian forces had launched one cruise missile and 89 Iranian-designed attack drones, authorities said.
Russian state news agencies, citing fighters in Ukraine, claimed the attacks targeted military airports and warehouses across the country.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that the attack on the city came from several directions.
