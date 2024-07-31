Ukraine updates: Russia hits Kyiv with massive drone barrage

07/31/2024 July 31, 2024 Russia starts third stage of nuclear weapons drills

Russia has started the third stage of drills focused on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, according to a defense ministry statement on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the decision of the president of the Russian Federation, the third stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces has begun," the defense ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The military exercises are meant to train soldiers on deploying dummy warheads for Iskander-M missile systems and transporting them covertly to launch sites.

"The current stage of the exercise is aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of units of combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russia to perform combat missions," the ministry said.

The first stage of the nuclear drills began in May, with Kremlin-ally Belarus participating in the second stage in June.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned the potential use of nuclear weapons in extreme situations since the start of the Russian invasion ofUkraine in February 2022.

Putin ordered these exercises in early May partly in response to perceived threats from Western nations, according to the Kremlin, especially after French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine.